Swiss National Bank Sells 700 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $12,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 55.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 80.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 424.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXS opened at $88.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $89.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.47 and a 200 day moving average of $75.82.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

