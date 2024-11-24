Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 5,005 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,400,000 after acquiring an additional 787,934 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 53.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,214,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,753,000 after purchasing an additional 422,730 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,822,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,015,000 after purchasing an additional 397,864 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 167.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 542,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 339,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,927,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Resideo Technologies

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 98,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $2,585,366.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 458,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,005,556.48. This trade represents a 17.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

NYSE REZI opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

