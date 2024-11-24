Morgan Stanley Boosts Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target to $169.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $169.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VST. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.10.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $161.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. Vistra has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $168.67.

Vistra declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1,505.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

