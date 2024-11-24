Natixis Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Dycom Industries worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.4% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $180.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.07. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $207.20.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.20. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

DY has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

