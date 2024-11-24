Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barrington Research from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of UTI opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6,256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.7% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 9.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

