NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,159,770 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.0% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $140,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 600.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $141.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $152.89.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.15.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

