OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $91,000 Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $652,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 481.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 520,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 430,534 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.58. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $8.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $937.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

