3,587 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at $46,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 92.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXAS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,090. The trade was a 6.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy bought 19,500 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,325.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,074,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,159,707.85. The trade was a 1.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 0.3 %

Exact Sciences stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.87.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $708.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.