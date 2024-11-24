Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $36.25, but opened at $38.23. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $41.19, with a volume of 82,448 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Up 25.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGVC. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

