iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Holdings Lifted by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 60.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 206.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at iTeos Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Matthew Gall bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $38,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,766.17. The trade was a 8.27 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance

ITOS stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $303.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.39. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITOS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

iTeos Therapeutics Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Stories

