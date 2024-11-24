Empowered Funds LLC Sells 32,476 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 77.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 32,476 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,251,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $395,729,000 after purchasing an additional 249,678 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,938,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $372,135,000 after acquiring an additional 75,429 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868,683 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 982.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,895,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $917,535.25. This represents a 6.41 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FIS. BNP Paribas downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE FIS opened at $86.08 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.65 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.37%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

