Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,050 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 884.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191,469,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91,867,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515,429 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Westpark Capital lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.15.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $141.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.28. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 165,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $20,021,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,420,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,107,588.59. The trade was a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

