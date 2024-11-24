8,226 Shares in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth $483,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,352,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $4,222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,198,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,382,000 after purchasing an additional 107,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on CarGurus from $26.50 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

CarGurus Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -77.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $37.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CarGurus news, CEO Jason Trevisan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $354,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 779,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,605,848.46. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $88,300.94. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 128,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,815.84. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,065 shares of company stock worth $2,356,336 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

