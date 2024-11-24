Aspiriant LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after buying an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 884.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191,469,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 854.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91,867,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,123.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,371,255,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515,429 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $141.95 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.15.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

