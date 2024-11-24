EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $506.15 and last traded at $508.84. Approximately 94,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 433,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $526.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.75.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $457.00 and a 200 day moving average of $402.62.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

