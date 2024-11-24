enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 275,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,215,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of enCore Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

enCore Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enCore Energy

The stock has a market cap of $716.25 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EU. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 20.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 10.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in enCore Energy by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

enCore Energy Company Profile

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

