Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 190 shares.The stock last traded at $1,048.01 and had previously closed at $1,049.89.

Biglari Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $875.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $915.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

