Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Trading Up 5.2% – Still a Buy?

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) was up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.65 and last traded at $41.63. Approximately 73,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 563,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W raised shares of Concentrix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Concentrix Trading Up 10.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.55.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell sold 9,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $517,672.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,745,020.70. The trade was a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $29,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,674.01. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,267 shares of company stock worth $648,945 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 2.9% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Concentrix by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Concentrix by 64.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Concentrix by 10.7% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Concentrix by 2,992.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

