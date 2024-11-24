Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Trading 5.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $100.66 and last traded at $100.63. 14,147 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 162,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.54.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRUS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.93 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 4.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

