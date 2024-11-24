Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Trading Up 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.44 and last traded at $21.31. Approximately 19,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 205,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dianthus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Up 10.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $661.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.60.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,250.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after buying an additional 384,182 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $89,761,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $11,251,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $69,990,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $390,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

