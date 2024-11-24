GAP (NYSE:GAP) Price Target Raised to $28.00

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GAP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on GAP from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded GAP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.35. GAP has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $30.75.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities research analysts expect that GAP will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 75,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,507,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

