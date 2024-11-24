PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
PC Connection Price Performance
PC Connection stock opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average is $69.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. PC Connection has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $77.19.
PC Connection Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. PC Connection’s payout ratio is currently 11.73%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PC Connection
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in PC Connection by 328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in PC Connection by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in PC Connection by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
