PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

PC Connection Price Performance

PC Connection stock opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average is $69.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. PC Connection has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $77.19.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. PC Connection’s payout ratio is currently 11.73%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PC Connection

In other news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,750 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,500. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in PC Connection by 328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in PC Connection by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in PC Connection by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.