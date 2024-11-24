Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,193 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Antero Resources worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AR. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Price Performance

NYSE:AR opened at $33.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.50 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AR. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Antero Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.