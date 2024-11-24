Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 19,787 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 136.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,787 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Repligen worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Repligen by 1.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Repligen by 6.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Repligen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RGEN. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.25.

Repligen Price Performance

Repligen stock opened at $142.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.44. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $211.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.34, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.34 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. Repligen’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. This represents a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.