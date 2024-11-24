Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 651,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,441 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 1st quarter valued at about $955,000. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 34.3% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 19,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 18.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 173.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

Shares of EBR opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on EBR shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

