Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 135,140 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135,140 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 112.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter worth $210,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter valued at about $2,301,000.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

NYSE TLK opened at $17.08 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

