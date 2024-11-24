Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,905 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.52% of Yext worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of YEXT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Yext by 652.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 340,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 295,658 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in Yext by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 8,267,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,791 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Yext by 86.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,748,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,348 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 12.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,734,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,332,000 after purchasing an additional 526,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Yext by 53.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 919,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 321,812 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Seth H. Waugh acquired 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $216,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,777.50. This represents a 27.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yext Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $8.41 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -168.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.15 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on YEXT. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Yext in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Yext from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

