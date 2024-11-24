PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 3,489.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,886 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PROS were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in PROS during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PROS by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PROS in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PROS by 29.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $40.99.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.32 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRO shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PROS from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

