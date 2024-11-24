Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 61,492 Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 61,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Tania Secor sold 5,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $52,976.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,534.53. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 10,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $105,962.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,457.99. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,006 shares of company stock valued at $240,296 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IAS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Integral Ad Science Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IAS stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Integral Ad Science Profile

(Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Articles

