Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,079,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,929 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,549,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after buying an additional 2,953,667 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 233.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,679,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,233 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $4,091,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,815,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,179 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,554 shares during the period.

WOOF has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.49.

WOOF stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

