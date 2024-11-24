Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 5,125 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 723,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,814,000 after buying an additional 368,616 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 1.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 86.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 69,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 32,103 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in ChampionX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in ChampionX by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CHX opened at $31.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average is $31.57. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $906.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.50 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ChampionX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 49,303 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,482,048.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,142,514.54. The trade was a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

