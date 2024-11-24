Jennison Associates LLC Has $611,000 Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,426 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 23,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Camtek by 524.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.57.

Camtek Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $74.94 on Friday. Camtek Ltd. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $140.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.51 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 26.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

