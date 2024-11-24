Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Trading Up 18.2% – What’s Next?

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 117,164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 258,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Aberdeen International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector and renewal energy sectors. It focuses on green energy, agriculture, renewable, natural resource, and natural resource related industries. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

