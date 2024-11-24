First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FN. National Bankshares upped their price target on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at C$44.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,280.61, a current ratio of 8.92 and a quick ratio of 10.11. The firm has a market cap of C$2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. First National Financial has a one year low of C$35.15 and a one year high of C$44.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$40.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.00.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.708 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 64.47%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 25,774 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$38.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,000,288.94. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 147,553 shares of company stock valued at $6,146,094. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

