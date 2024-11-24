Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

HUMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler set a $6.00 target price on shares of Humacyte and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 18th.

In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 352,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $2,235,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,677,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,350,613.70. This represents a 8.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 261,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $1,150,023.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,730,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,889.60. The trade was a 13.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,584,153 shares of company stock worth $13,476,796 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Humacyte by 693.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 524,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 896,415 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 504.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,599,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,641 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Humacyte by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 97,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humacyte stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $565.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

