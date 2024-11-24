Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.40. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $12.48.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 101.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 17,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $172,588.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,862.65. This trade represents a 7.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,323 shares of company stock valued at $194,208. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 98.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 66,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after buying an additional 34,328 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 216,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 15,541 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 12,530.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,003,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 995,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 42.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,815,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

