CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.79.

CMPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMPO

CompoSecure Price Performance

CompoSecure stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.76. CompoSecure has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $16.14.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CompoSecure will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CompoSecure

In other news, Director Michele Logan sold 10,017,983 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $75,635,771.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,043,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,427,066. The trade was a 83.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Wilk sold 618,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $4,666,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,665,998.15. The trade was a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,641,727 shares of company stock valued at $80,370,824. 74.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CompoSecure

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in CompoSecure by 205.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CompoSecure by 693.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

About CompoSecure

(Get Free Report

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.