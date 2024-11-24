Analyzing YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH) and Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) and YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adecco Group and YY Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adecco Group $25.93 billion 0.17 $351.75 million $0.96 13.32 YY Group $31.77 million 2.45 $850,000.00 N/A N/A

Adecco Group has higher revenue and earnings than YY Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adecco Group 0 1 1 1 3.00 YY Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Adecco Group and YY Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Adecco Group and YY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adecco Group 1.28% 12.58% 3.64% YY Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Adecco Group beats YY Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names. The company also operates Hired, a talent recruitment platform. The company was formerly known as Adecco S.A. Adecco Group AG was founded in 1957 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

About YY Group

YY Group Holding Limited, a data and technology driven company, provides manpower outsourcing and cleaning services in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning services include commercial cleaning for offices and schools; hospitality cleaning for hotels and shopping centers; industrial cleaning, facade cleaning, disinfection, and stewarding services for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, as well as banquets; and pest control services. The company also offers cleaning robots and machines to enhance cleaning performance by deploying them at designated premises. In addition, it provides YY Smart iClean App, which is a smart toilet central management platform. Further, the company offers manpower contracting services; employment agencies; general cleaning services; manpower outsourcing with information technology solution; management consulting; and employment placement and recruitment services. YY Group Holding Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

