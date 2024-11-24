Majestic Capital (OTCMKTS:MAJCQ) & ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Head to Head Survey

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) and Majestic Capital (OTCMKTS:MAJCQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.6% of ProAssurance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of ProAssurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Majestic Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ProAssurance and Majestic Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProAssurance 0 2 1 0 2.33 Majestic Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

ProAssurance presently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.18%. Given ProAssurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ProAssurance is more favorable than Majestic Capital.

This table compares ProAssurance and Majestic Capital's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProAssurance 3.71% 2.65% 0.54% Majestic Capital N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProAssurance and Majestic Capital"s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProAssurance $1.14 billion 0.75 -$38.60 million $0.83 20.05 Majestic Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Majestic Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProAssurance.

Summary

ProAssurance beats Majestic Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProAssurance

(Get Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds. The company also provides workers’ compensation insurance products, such as guaranteed cost policies, policyholder dividend policies, retrospectively rated policies, and deductible policies, as well as alternative market solutions that include program design, fronting, claims administration, risk management, SPC rental, asset management, and SPC management services for individual companies, agencies, groups, and associations. The company also participates in Syndicate 1729 at Lloyd’s of London for underwriting. It markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal business development team. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Majestic Capital

(Get Free Report)

Majestic Capital, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides workers’ compensation insurance products. The company underwrites workers’ compensation insurance products through independent insurance brokers and agents to various size businesses; and excess and frequency coverage policies to self-insured entities. It offers primary workers’ compensation insurance to employers in Alaska, Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. The company also engages in underwriting reinsurance. In addition, it offers various management services, including general management, underwriting, risk assessment, general recordkeeping, and regulatory compliance services; safety and loss control services; and claims management services to self-insured groups under fee-for-service arrangements. Further, the company acts as a broker for insurers and places the excess coverage for the groups. It serves transportation, healthcare, wholesale and retail, manufacturing, and hospitality industries; contractors; and colleges and universities. Majestic Capital, Ltd. was formerly known as CRM Holdings, Ltd. and changed its name to Majestic Capital, Ltd. in May 2010. Majestic Capital, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

