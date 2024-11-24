Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Oshkosh worth $12,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 26.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.14.

Oshkosh Price Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $111.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.46. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $93.34 and a one year high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 6.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.