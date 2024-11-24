Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of MSA Safety worth $12,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 486.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 985.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

MSA Safety Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $174.98 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $160.02 and a fifty-two week high of $200.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.53. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $432.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.