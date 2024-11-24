Swiss National Bank Has $12.79 Million Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $12,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 507.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,486,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 114.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1,063.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after acquiring an additional 161,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $1,635,910.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,961 shares in the company, valued at $43,284,216.78. This represents a 3.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,559.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,547.83. The trade was a 8.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.90.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 1.7 %

MTN opened at $184.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $236.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.93.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.84 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.26%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

