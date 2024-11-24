MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Position Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $13,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,145,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,375,000 after purchasing an additional 556,859 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,395,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50,307 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,113,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 39,502 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 879,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,957,000 after buying an additional 24,627 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 2.1 %

MTG stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $26.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 64.09%. The business had revenue of $306.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MTG. BTIG Research raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

