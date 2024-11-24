Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Exelixis worth $13,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 12.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $1,706,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 530,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,992.25. The trade was a 8.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $36,486.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,945 shares in the company, valued at $15,666,873. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,736 shares of company stock worth $9,471,510. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of EXEL opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.60. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exelixis

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.