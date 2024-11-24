Swiss National Bank Purchases 400 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,936,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $65,812,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 527,187 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,274,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000,000 after buying an additional 440,552 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,808.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,122,000 after buying an additional 427,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $126.67 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $99.06 and a 52-week high of $134.17. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.73.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.33.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,976 shares in the company, valued at $47,547,699.84. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total transaction of $456,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,453.68. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,110 shares of company stock valued at $720,160 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

