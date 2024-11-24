Swiss National Bank Sells 400 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Colliers International Group worth $13,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIGI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Colliers International Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Price Performance

CIGI stock opened at $145.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.95. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $101.01 and a one year high of $156.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $167.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIGI

Colliers International Group Profile

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.