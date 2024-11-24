Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,200 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Brookfield Renewable worth $13,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,244,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,851,000 after purchasing an additional 47,139 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 35,192 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

NYSE:BEPC opened at $30.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 1.20. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -173.17%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

