Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $13,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 260.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $89,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 67.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $152,000.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. The trade was a 12.85 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $134,772.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,534.78. This represents a 18.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,478 shares of company stock worth $257,332. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

HR opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -78.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

