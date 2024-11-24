KBC Group NV Buys 1,584 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Certara were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth $152,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Certara during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Certara in the second quarter valued at $162,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Certara alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,661.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,503.73. This trade represents a 9.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $578,318.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,658.16. This trade represents a 33.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CERT. Barclays decreased their price target on Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CERT

Certara Price Performance

CERT stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.51. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $19.87.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.51 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Certara

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.