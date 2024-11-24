Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Exponent worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 67.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 166.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Exponent in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Exponent by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $98.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.12. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $115.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total transaction of $1,464,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at $8,445,613.20. The trade was a 14.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $100,076.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares in the company, valued at $565,494.72. This represents a 15.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,339 shares of company stock worth $3,103,065 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

